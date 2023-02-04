UrduPoint.com

Indian, French, UAE Foreign Ministers Talk Over Phone, Adopt Plan Of Trilateral Initiative

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2023 | 10:08 PM

Indian, French, UAE Foreign Ministers Talk Over Phone, Adopt Plan of Trilateral Initiative

Foreign ministers of India, France and the United Arab Emirates held a phone call on Saturday to flesh out a trilateral cooperation initiative, an ambitious plan designed to foster collaboration between the three countries in various spheres, the foreign ministries said in a joint statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) Foreign ministers of India, France and the United Arab Emirates held a phone call on Saturday to flesh out a trilateral cooperation initiative, an ambitious plan designed to foster collaboration between the three countries in various spheres, the foreign ministries said in a joint statement.

In September 2022, the three foreign ministers first discussed the initiative when they met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"The Foreign Ministers of India, France and the UAE agreed to establish a formal trilateral cooperation initiative, with the aim of expanding cooperation in various fields of mutual interest. It is in this context that a phone call between the three Ministers was held today to adopt a roadmap for the implementation of this initiative," the statement read.

The sides agreed that the initiative would "serve as a forum to promote the design and execution of cooperation projects in the fields of energy," focusing on solar and nuclear power, fighting against climate change and protecting biodiversity, particularly in the Indian Ocean region.

Sustainable development represents another venue for trilateral cooperation. In this respect, India, France and the UAE agreed to "seek to ensure greater alignment of their respective economic, technological, and social policies with the objectives of the Paris Agreement."

"In support of these endeavours, a range of trilateral events will be organized in the framework of the Indian Presidency of the G20 and the UAE's hosting of COP-28 in 2023, respectively," the statement read.

Defense cooperation � including work on compatibility, joint development, co-production and training � along with technological innovation, cultural ties and pandemic prevention efforts were also discussed.

Related Topics

Assembly India United Nations Nuclear France UAE Paris New York United Arab Emirates September Agreement

Recent Stories

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi annou ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi announces steps to resolve farmers' ..

11 seconds ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi messa ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi message on Kashmir Solidarity Day

12 seconds ago
 At Least 2 People Injured in Car Explosion in Cent ..

At Least 2 People Injured in Car Explosion in Central Kabul - Police

14 seconds ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results

Football: Italian Serie A results

9 minutes ago
 Scorchers beat Heat to win fifth Big Bash League t ..

Scorchers beat Heat to win fifth Big Bash League title

9 minutes ago
 PTI leaders lack capacity, courage to launch fill ..

PTI leaders lack capacity, courage to launch fill the prison movement: Minister ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.