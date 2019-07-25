UrduPoint.com
Indian Frigate Arrives In Russia's St. Petersburg For Navy Day Parade - Embassy

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 10:57 PM

Indian Frigate Arrives in Russia's St. Petersburg for Navy Day Parade - Embassy

Indian frigate Tarkash arrived in Russia for the Navy Day parade celebration, the country's embassy in Russia said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Indian frigate Tarkash arrived in Russia for the Navy Day parade celebration, the country's embassy in Russia said Thursday.

"Towards bolstering the robust ties between Russian and India and in recognition of the 'Special and Privileged Partnership' between the two countries, Indian Naval Ship Tarkash arrived at St.

Petersburg, Russia on 25 Jul 19 to participate in the Russian Navy Day Parade," the embassy said in a press release.

The celebration will be held in Kronshtadt, a town and a naval base next to St. Petersburg, on July 28.

The Chinese destroyer Xian is also slated to take part in the parade.

