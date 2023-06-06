Indian, German Defense Ministers Discuss Closer Military Ties

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday he had held " fruitful" meeting with his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, in New Delhi to discuss regional issues and the future of military cooperation between their countries.

"Had fruitful discussions with the German Defence Minister, Mr Boris Pistorius ... We discussed regional issues and our shared priorities. We also agreed to further strengthen defence co-operation between India and Germany," Singh wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the German Defense Ministry cited Pistorius as calling India Germany's strategic partner in the region. He also said the countries had a "shared interest in free and open sea routes in the Indo-Pacific and in deeper relations."

Pistorius kicked off a four-day visit to India on Monday. He is due to meet with executives of Indian military start-ups in New Delhi before traveling to Mumbai, India's economic and industrial hub, to discuss a submarine deal and visit the wharf of India's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.