Indian Girl Shot In Face After She Paused Dancing In Wedding Ceremony

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 04:53 PM

Indian girl shot in face after she paused dancing in wedding ceremony

The dancer girl has been admitted to a local hospital in Kanpur and was reported critical.

New Dehli: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 6th, 2019) A woman was shot in the face in when she stopped dancing at a wedding ceremony last week in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot, Indian media reported here on Friday. According to a video that went viral on social media, the dancer girl paused for a while when she was shot in the face, and she fell on the stage. The victim girl, who has now been admitted to a hospital in Kanpur is critical.

She was there with a group and was dancing with a co-performer when the shocking incident took place. In one-minute brief video, a man was heard of saying “Goli Chal Jayegi (shots will be fired) after she paused for a while.

“Sudhir Bhaiya ap Goli Chala hi deo,” (Sudhir brother, you out to fire the weapon,) another man was heard saying in the same video. Meanwhile, the girl was shot from behind and she fell down. Everybody present there was in the shock. She was hit on her face. According to the local police, the suspect was on the run and would be arrested soon. “The suspect was on the run but we are confident that we will arrest him soon,” a police man was quoted by the local media. Gun fires are common in wedding ceremonies in India where men take part while holing guns. A similar incident took place in 2016 when a pregnant woman was shot when she was dancing and she was hit on her stomach.

