Indian Government Allows Internal Migrants, Pilgrims, Tourists To Travel Between States

Thu 30th April 2020

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The Indian authorities have allowed internal migrants, tourists and pilgrims stranded across the country due to restrictions on movement introduced over the COVID-19 pandemic to travel between regions, the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs said on Wednesday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended a nationwide lockdown amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak until May 3. The quarantine regime prescribes closure of educational institutions, entertainment centers and suspension of public transport and taxi services, including subway and railroads. Moreover, the authorities have closed borders between states to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, leaving internal migrants trapped in areas where the arrived for work without a possibility to return home. The migrants are housed in specially constructed camps.

"As a result of lockdown restrictions to fight COVID-19, migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons are stranded at different places in the country. Now, the Centre has permitted the movement of these stranded persons by road. They would be allowed to move between one State/ UT to another State/ UT, after the concerned states consult each other and mutually agree to," the statement said.

According to the statement, upon their arrival at their destination, the condition of such people would be assessed by the local health authorities and they will be kept in home quarantine unless hospitalization is required.

The number of coronavirus cases in India increased by 1,897 to 31,332 over the past 24 hours, and the death toll from COVID-19 has exceeded 1,000 people.

