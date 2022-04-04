Indian Government Appoints Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra As Foreign Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) India's Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra has been appointed as the country's new foreign secretary and is expected to assume the office on April 30, India's Appointments Committee of the Cabinet said on Monday.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Vinay Mohan Kwatra ...

, Ambassador in Kathmandu to the post of Foreign Secretary upon superannuation of Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla ... on 30.04 2022," the statement said.

Kwatra's lengthy diplomatic career has lasted for nearly 32 years, during which he served in the Permanent Mission of India in Geneva, in the diplomatic missions in China, South Africa, and Uzbekistan, and as the ambassador of India to France. Kwatra has been serving as the Indian ambassador to Nepal since March 2020.