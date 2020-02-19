UrduPoint.com
Indian Government Clears Purchase Of 24 Naval Helicopters From US - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 09:09 PM

India's Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has approved the purchase of 24 Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk naval anti-submarine helicopters for the Indian Navy from the United States, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) India's Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has approved the purchase of 24 Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk naval anti-submarine helicopters for the Indian Navy from the United States, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

It is expected that the contract will be signed during US President Donald Trump's first visit to India, which is scheduled to be conducted from February 24-25.

The cost of 24 multi-purpose helicopters is estimated at $2.6 billion. According to earlier media reports, the first batch of helicopters will be delivered in two years, and the delivery contract will be fully completed in four to five years.

The US State Department approved the sale of helicopters along with radars, torpedoes and 10 AGM-114 Hellfire missiles last year. The deal was greenlit after the Trump administration adopted the Buy American plan, which eased restrictions on arms sales to strengthen the US defense industry and create jobs.

India has already spent $17 billion on arms purchases from Washington since 2007.

