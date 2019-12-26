UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Government Orders Internet Shutdown In Uttar Pradesh State Amid Protests

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 52 seconds ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 07:16 PM

Indian Government Orders Internet Shutdown in Uttar Pradesh State Amid Protests

Internet services have been temporarily cut in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh in what has become the government's regular measure of responding to mass protests in different parts of the country over the past week against a controversial citizenship legislation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Internet services have been temporarily cut in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh in what has become the government's regular measure of responding to mass protests in different parts of the country over the past week against a controversial citizenship legislation.

"Dear Customer, as per the Government instruction, internet services have been temporarily stopped in your area," a local resident in the Vrindavan town of Uttar Pradesh, 3-hour drive from New Delhi, received from their mobile carrier.

It is not known how many cities were affected by the shutdown. Last week, as Internet services were cut under similar circumstances in the Assam state, 11 cities experienced connection disruptions.

Throughout the week, Internet blackouts were reported from all across India, including parts of New Delhi. The measure has normally been temporary and served by officials as a precaution ahead of the planned mass protests.

The controversial amendment to India's citizenship law that has triggered the protests grants right to apply for Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. The amendment has been protested fiercely by Indian Muslims, who view the decision to exclude Muslims from the right to apply for Indian citizenship as unconstitutional. Human rights watchdogs and the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom have also criticized the amendment.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Internet Bangladesh Mobile New Delhi United States Citizenship Muslim All From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Sixty suspects among 2 proclaimed offenders arrest ..

47 seconds ago

Afghan Consulate officials visit Baacha Khan Marka ..

49 seconds ago

Russian, Chinese Deputy Foreign Ministers Discuss ..

51 seconds ago

Wahid Garhi wins Quaid-e-Azam Day Kabaddi title

59 seconds ago

Russia raids offices of Kremlin critic Navalny

6 minutes ago

Astroturf to be installed at Dring Stadium shortly ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.