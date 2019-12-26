Indian Government Orders Internet Shutdown in Uttar Pradesh State Amid Protests

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Internet services have been temporarily cut in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh in what has become the government 's regular measure of responding to mass protests in different parts of the country over the past week against a controversial citizenship legislation.

"Dear Customer, as per the Government instruction, internet services have been temporarily stopped in your area," a local resident in the Vrindavan town of Uttar Pradesh, 3-hour drive from New Delhi, received from their mobile carrier.

It is not known how many cities were affected by the shutdown. Last week, as Internet services were cut under similar circumstances in the Assam state, 11 cities experienced connection disruptions.

Throughout the week, Internet blackouts were reported from all across India, including parts of New Delhi. The measure has normally been temporary and served by officials as a precaution ahead of the planned mass protests.

The controversial amendment to India's citizenship law that has triggered the protests grants right to apply for Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. The amendment has been protested fiercely by Indian Muslims, who view the decision to exclude Muslims from the right to apply for Indian citizenship as unconstitutional. Human rights watchdogs and the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom have also criticized the amendment.