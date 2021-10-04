Indian Government Probing Cases Related to 'Pandora Dossier' - Finance Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The Indian government is investigating cases related to the "Pandora dossier", the country's finance ministry said.

On Sunday, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists published leaked information on the alleged financial secrets of over 35 current and former world leaders, as well more than 330 politicians and officials from various countries. The data is contained in some 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services companies around the world.

"The government has taken note of these developments.

The relevant investigative agencies would undertake investigation in these cases and appropriate measures would be taken in such cases as per law. With a view to ensure effective investigation in these cases, the Government will also proactively engage with foreign jurisdictions for obtaining information in respect of relevant taxpayers/entities," the statement says.

It is noted that so far the Names of only a few Indians, both legal entities and individuals, have appeared in the media.