Indian Government Ready To Freeze Controversial Farming Laws For 18 Months - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 01:00 AM

Indian Government Ready to Freeze Controversial Farming Laws for 18 Months - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The Indian government is ready to freeze the implementation of three controversial farming laws that have sparked months of widespread protests, the NDTV broadcaster reports on Wednesday, citing a leading representative of the farming community.

According to Balkishan Singh Brar of the All India Kisan Sabha, the Indian government has said that it is ready to create a special committee that will consider farmers' demands and also establish an 18-month freeze on the implementation of the controversial laws.

"The government also proposed that until the committee completes the review, all three new laws will be put on hold for one-and-a-half-year," Brar was quoted as saying.

India's Supreme Court on January 12 ruled that the laws should be put on hold and ordered the creation of a committee to resolve the dispute between the authorities and the farming unions.

Indian farmers have staged months of protests following the passing of the new laws, which include provisions permitting farmers to sell crops to anyone for any price, in September. Previously, the Indian government has guaranteed a minimum support price for certain crops.

More Stories From World

