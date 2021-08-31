UrduPoint.com

Indian Government Sets Up High-Level Group On Afghanistan - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Indian Government Sets Up High-Level Group on Afghanistan - Source

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established a high-level group to tackle issues related to Afghanistan after the militant takeover, a government source told Sputnik.

"As per the direction of Prime Minister [Modi], a High-Level Group, comprising Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other senior officials, is having regular meetings to monitor the evolving situation in Afghanistan, especially focusing on the immediate priorities of India such as safe return of stranded Indians, ensuring travel of Afghan nationals of Hindu and Sikh origin and making sure that Afghan soil is not used for terrorism directed against India," the source said.

On August 26, Indian religious communities said that the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) prevented some 140 Sikh-Hindu pilgrims from traveling to India to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Afghanistan has been run by the Taliban militant group since it captured Kabul on August 15. Two weeks later, the US completed its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending the 20-year military mission and leaving the Taliban in control of the country.

Related Topics

India Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Prime Minister Russia Narendra Modi August From Government

Recent Stories

Samsung’s One UI 3.1.1 Is Bringing Next-Level Fo ..

Samsung’s One UI 3.1.1 Is Bringing Next-Level Foldable Experiences to Galaxy Z ..

19 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed over 29 federal roads: Under-S ..

28 minutes ago
 Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP ..

Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP

25 minutes ago
 EU chief says 70% of adults in the bloc fully vacc ..

EU chief says 70% of adults in the bloc fully vaccinated

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan, German FMs exchange views on Afghanistan ..

Pakistan, German FMs exchange views on Afghanistan situation

25 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown programme

FESCO issues shutdown programme

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.