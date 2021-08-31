Indian Government Sets Up High-Level Group on Afghanistan - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established a high-level group to tackle issues related to Afghanistan after the militant takeover, a government source told Sputnik.

"As per the direction of Prime Minister [Modi], a High-Level Group, comprising Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other senior officials, is having regular meetings to monitor the evolving situation in Afghanistan, especially focusing on the immediate priorities of India such as safe return of stranded Indians, ensuring travel of Afghan nationals of Hindu and Sikh origin and making sure that Afghan soil is not used for terrorism directed against India," the source said.

On August 26, Indian religious communities said that the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) prevented some 140 Sikh-Hindu pilgrims from traveling to India to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Afghanistan has been run by the Taliban militant group since it captured Kabul on August 15. Two weeks later, the US completed its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending the 20-year military mission and leaving the Taliban in control of the country.