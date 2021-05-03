UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Government To Enlist Medical Students In Fight Against Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 06:39 PM

Indian Government to Enlist Medical Students in Fight Against Pandemic

The Indian government announced on Monday that it would enlist senior students of the country's medical faculties to act against COVID-19 amid a record spike in new infections and overflowing of hospitals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) The Indian government announced on Monday that it would enlist senior students of the country's medical faculties to act against COVID-19 amid a record spike in new infections and overflowing of hospitals.

The decision was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in view of "the growing need of adequate human resources for responding" to the coronavirus, as the country struggles to contain its spread.

"It was also decided to allow deployment of Medical Interns in Covid Management duties under the supervision of their faculty, as part of the Internship rotation. The services of Final Year MBBS [Bachelors of Medicine, Bachelors of Surgery] students can be utilized for providing services like tele-consultation and monitoring of mild Covid cases after due orientation by and under supervision of Faculty.

This will reduce the workload on existing doctors engaged in Covid duty and provide boost to efforts of triaging," the government's statement read.

It specified that the students, as well as qualified nurses, who may be applied to "full-time Covid nursing duties under the supervision of Senior Doctors and Nurses," would be prioritized in "regular Government" employment once their involvement in the fight against the pandemic surpasses a hundred days.

All individuals bound to the measure will be vaccinated against COVID-19 and "covered under the Insurance Scheme of Government for health workers engaged in fighting Covid 19," the statement noted.

India has faced an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases, becoming on Sunday the first country in the world to report more than 400,000 new infections in a single day.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Narendra Modi May Sunday Government Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Acting CJ AJK HC Justice Muhammad Shiraz Kiyani d ..

1 minute ago

Moderna to Supply 500Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine ..

1 minute ago

Spanish Serviceman Dies of Blood Clot After Receiv ..

1 minute ago

DC visits corona vaccination Center

1 minute ago

International Art Exhibition, seminar to be held i ..

4 minutes ago

Haro stream claims another life of a lad

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.