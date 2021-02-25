Indian Government Unveils New Guidelines for Social Media Regulation

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The Indian government has prepared a set of new guidelines to regulate social media, online streaming, and digital content platforms, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Thursday.

Briefing the media, Prasad said that the new rules would empower users of social media.

These are the first rules in India to regulate news content and they will take effect in three months. Recommendations cover all digital content that can be transmitted through the internet.

The new rules prescribe the establishment of a three-level mechanism for self-regulation of social networks. The first stage of this new mechanism is the consideration of complaints by the company itself, while the second level is represented by the Press Council of India. The third level is represented by the inter-ministerial committee comprising representatives of different ministries and headed by the representative of the ministry of information and broadcasting. The committee will be authorized to issue recommendation on whether or not to bloc a social media.

The rules also bar social media content that is defamatory, racist, harmful to minors, or if this content threatens the unity, integrity, security or sovereignty of India and its foreign relations.

If notified or ordered by a court, social media services have to remove offensive or illegal content within 36 hours. At the request of a court or government agency, social networks will have to disclose the name of the first originator of any fake or sensitive information within 72 hours. According to Prasad, this would apply only in relation to sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the state, public order, relations with foreign states, or rape and sexually explicit content.

Social media giants will be also required to appoint India-based compliance officers. In case of removal of content, social networks will have to inform users, explain the reasons for deleting a message and listen to complaints. Social media are also required to publish a monthly compliance report providing details about the received complaints, response actions, as well as details about the removed content.