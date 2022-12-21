UrduPoint.com

Indian Government Urges Country's States To Extend Testing For COVID-19 Strains Detection

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Indian Government Urges Country's States to Extend Testing for COVID-19 Strains Detection

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) As the number of COVID-19 cases in the world rises, Indian Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan called Wednesday on the country's states to send the maximum number of positive samples daily to track new variants of the disease through the INSACOG network.

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) is a consortium of 54 laboratories to monitor the genomic variations of the coronavirus. The data from the genome sequencing laboratories helps to understand the characteristics of new virus strains and outbreaks and to strengthen public health measures aimed at minimizing negative consequences.

In a memorandum addressed to all country's states, Bhushan stated that amid sudden surge in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan, the United States, the Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, it is crucial to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples in order to track the possible variants through the INSACOG.

Such actions will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any appear, and facilitate undertaking of necessary public control measures, he added.

The health ministry's new instructions came amid the deterioration of the epidemiological situation in some parts of China, where the authorities introduced partial lockdowns while also forcing their residents to undergo PCR testing on a daily basis. There is also an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the US.

India has the world's second highest cumulative number of COVID-19 confirmed cases after the US since the pandemic began, with a total of 44 million people infected since March 2020, 41,1 million recoveries and over 530,000 deaths.

Related Topics

India World China Brazil Japan United States March 2020 All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan, US will continue to work together for re ..

Pakistan, US will continue to work together for regional peace & stability: FM

29 minutes ago
 PM vows to foil nefarious designs of terrorists in ..

PM vows to foil nefarious designs of terrorists in country

40 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 21st December 2022

3 hours ago
 World Cup winners begin victory parade among eupho ..

World Cup winners begin victory parade among euphoric Argentines

12 hours ago
 Sherman, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Haiti, Ukrai ..

Sherman, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Haiti, Ukraine, Cooperation in Arctic - St ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.