MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) As the number of COVID-19 cases in the world rises, Indian Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan called Wednesday on the country's states to send the maximum number of positive samples daily to track new variants of the disease through the INSACOG network.

The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) is a consortium of 54 laboratories to monitor the genomic variations of the coronavirus. The data from the genome sequencing laboratories helps to understand the characteristics of new virus strains and outbreaks and to strengthen public health measures aimed at minimizing negative consequences.

In a memorandum addressed to all country's states, Bhushan stated that amid sudden surge in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan, the United States, the Republic of Korea, Brazil and China, it is crucial to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples in order to track the possible variants through the INSACOG.

Such actions will enable timely detection of newer variants, if any appear, and facilitate undertaking of necessary public control measures, he added.

The health ministry's new instructions came amid the deterioration of the epidemiological situation in some parts of China, where the authorities introduced partial lockdowns while also forcing their residents to undergo PCR testing on a daily basis. There is also an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the US.

India has the world's second highest cumulative number of COVID-19 confirmed cases after the US since the pandemic began, with a total of 44 million people infected since March 2020, 41,1 million recoveries and over 530,000 deaths.