MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) India's government is planning to extend social distancing measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country's most affected regions, the Indian Express newspaper said on Monday, citing government sources.

The latest developments follow a video conference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the heads of government of India's states and union territories. A source told the newspaper that the country's "red zones," which have more cases of the coronavirus disease, will experience tougher lockdown measures after May 3 than areas designated as "green zones" which have fewer cases.

Modi told the regional leaders that the Indian government has the capacity to protect the country's citizens, but he warned that the COVID-19 outbreak will continue to cause disruption, sources told the newspaper.

"However, he forewarned that the danger of the virus is far from over and constant vigilance is of paramount importance," an unnamed government source told the newspaper.

India's lockdown measures are set to expire on May 3, although sources told the newspaper that the social distancing regulations are likely to be extended. The governments of at least three Indian states have reportedly asked to extend the measures until June 3.

In mid-April, the government labeled 170 Indian districts as red zones. More than 400 districts were designated as green zones.

On Monday, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 1,396 new cases of COVID-19 over the preceding 24 hours and 48 new deaths due to complications from the disease. The latest figures are a significant drop from the 1,990 new cases reported on Sunday. On the same day, the COVID-19 death toll increased by 49.

Since the start of the outbreak, a total of 27,892 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, resulting in the deaths of 872 people.