NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Talks between the Indian government and protesters against the newly-initiated farming reforms have ended without any tangible outcome negotiated, with the next meeting scheduled for Saturday, a government source told Sputnik on Thursday.

Indian farmers have been protesting for nearly a week now against three new pieces of legislation on producers' market niche which they fear would drive their revenues down.

"Meeting between Government and the leaders and unions of protecting farmers ended today without any tangible result.

Next meeting will be on December 5," the source said.

The draft laws were passed by the Indian parliament last week, sparking public controversy around its hasty promotion. The legislation intends to decrease the government's intervention in the sale chain from producers to buyer. Farmers fear that the free market would abolish the old safeguards of a minimum price on their products assured by the government.