NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) India's Federal government has appointed V Narayanan as the new Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and secretary of the Department of Space, officials said Wednesday.

According to a government order, Narayanan will assume office on Jan. 14.

He will succeed the incumbent ISRO chairman S Somanath.

A distinguished scientist at ISRO, Narayanan presently serves as the director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Center.

India's state-run broadcaster All India Radio said Narayanan is a rocket and spacecraft propulsion expert with nearly four decades of experience. He joined ISRO in 1984.