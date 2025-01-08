Open Menu

Indian Gov't Appoints New Head Of Space Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Indian gov't appoints new head of space department

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) India's Federal government has appointed V Narayanan as the new Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and secretary of the Department of Space, officials said Wednesday.

According to a government order, Narayanan will assume office on Jan. 14.

He will succeed the incumbent ISRO chairman S Somanath.

A distinguished scientist at ISRO, Narayanan presently serves as the director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Center.

India's state-run broadcaster All India Radio said Narayanan is a rocket and spacecraft propulsion expert with nearly four decades of experience. He joined ISRO in 1984.

