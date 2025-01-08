Indian Gov't Appoints New Head Of Space Department
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2025 | 01:20 PM
NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) India's Federal government has appointed V Narayanan as the new Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and secretary of the Department of Space, officials said Wednesday.
According to a government order, Narayanan will assume office on Jan. 14.
He will succeed the incumbent ISRO chairman S Somanath.
A distinguished scientist at ISRO, Narayanan presently serves as the director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Center.
India's state-run broadcaster All India Radio said Narayanan is a rocket and spacecraft propulsion expert with nearly four decades of experience. He joined ISRO in 1984.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception for Newly Elected Board of Direc ..
Extension period for October, November contributions ends: GPSSA
Praise of Urvashi Rautela can cost me divorce: Balakrishna
Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival
ADNOC L&S completes acquisition of 80% stake in Navig8 worth $1.04 billion
PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official visit
ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to finance transformational growth
Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international championships in January
Wildfire in Los Angeles forces 30,000 to evacuate
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025
UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon
More Stories From World
-
Indian gov't appoints new head of space department2 minutes ago
-
Devajit Saikia: lawyer, modest player and next India cricket chief12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception for Newly Elected Board of Directors19 minutes ago
-
30,000 flee as fierce wildfire rages in Los Angeles22 minutes ago
-
Venezuela's Maduro: 11 years of clinging to power22 minutes ago
-
Several cities in Saudi Arabia hit by unprecedented torrential rains, severe floods32 minutes ago
-
Tibet earthquake displaces thousands of people, kills at least 12632 minutes ago
-
Hundreds rally for South Korea's Yoon as new arrest bid beckons42 minutes ago
-
Deschamps to step down as France coach after 2026 World Cup: team source52 minutes ago
-
Wildfire sparks panicked evacuations in Los Angeles suburb52 minutes ago
-
Germans turn to balcony solar panels to save money1 hour ago
-
Wildfire sparks panicked evacuations in Los Angeles suburb1 hour ago