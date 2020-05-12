UrduPoint.com
Indian Gov't Likely To Extend COVID-19 Lockdown Although Some Measures To Change - Modi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 11:20 PM

Indian Gov't Likely to Extend COVID-19 Lockdown Although Some Measures to Change - Modi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The Indian government is likely to extend lockdown measures designed to curb the spread of COVID-19, which are set to expire on May 17, although some changes will be made to the current restrictions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a televised address on Tuesday.

"Experts say that the coronavirus disease remains here. But we cannot allow our lives to be controlled by the coronavirus disease. We will put on masks and maintain social distance, but we will not give up on our dreams. The fourth phase of the self-isolation restrictions will have different rules and we will base these on proposals from the states. New measures will be announced on May 18," Modi said.

On May 1, the Ministry of Home Affairs extended the nationwide lockdown until May 17 and established red, orange, and green zones in the country, depending on the rate of infection in each locality.

Public transport, factories, and shops are allowed to operate with certain restrictions in India's green and orange zones.

As part of the lockdown measures, educational establishments and leisure facilities are closed and all international and domestic flights have been grounded.

As of Tuesday, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has reported 70,756 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak with 2,293 deaths. A total of 3,604 new cases were confirmed over the past 24 hours, down from Monday's record increase of 4,213.

