(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The Indian Ministry of Power issued a decree on Tuesday ordering the largest state companies producing and distributing electricity to increase the supplies to companies in New Delhi to the required level amid severe coal shortage.

Over the weekend, many Indian states encountered power outages over the coal crisis and expressed concerns to the central authorities over possible electricity cuts. However, the government reassured the states of sufficient coal stocks.

"Keeping in view the Declared Capacity offered to the Delhi DISCOMs in last 10 days, Ministry of power has issued instructions on 10.10.2021 to NTPC and DVC as under so as to secure power supply to Delhi. This will ensure that distribution companies of Delhi will get as much as power as requisitioned by them as per their demand," the statement read.

The supplies should be coming from both coal- and gas-based power plants to fulfill the volumes under preexisting power purchase agreements, the ministry said.

Additionally, the ministry ordered Indian states with surplus power to ensure they share it with the states in need.

"Further, if any State is found selling power in power exchange or not scheduling this unallocated power, their unallocated power may be temporarily reduced or withdrawn and reallocated to other States which are in need of such power," the ministry said.

The flooding caused by seasonal rainfalls have hit coal mines and disrupted the transport network in India, the world's second biggest coal consumer. The resulting energy shortage sent coal prices skyrocketing and forced power stations using coal to suspend their operations.