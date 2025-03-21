Indian Govt Under PM Modi Launches Crackdown On Farmers Protesting For Demands
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 21, 2025 | 01:09 PM
Punjab police arrest farmers’ leaders Jagjit Singh Dhaliwal, Sarwan Singh and several other demonstrators
NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2025) The Indian government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched crackdown on farmers who protested for their demands in Haryana.
The Punjab police arrested farmers’ leaders Jagjit Singh Dhaliwal, Sarwan Singh and several other demonstrators.
However, the protesting farmers are steadfast in their demands.
The farmer leaders were returning from negotiations with the government in Chandigarh when they were detained in Mohali.
Meanwhile, at Khanuri Border, the police bulldozed the protest camp, forcibly evicting many farmers from Shambu-Khanuri Border.
Eyewitnesses reported that the police forcibly pushed farmers into buses, disrespected their turbans and even detained a farmer leader inside an ambulance.
Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Kulwant Singh alleged that the police did not allow elderly farmers to gather their belongings, forcing them to abandon their tractors and supplies.
The farmers' sit-in, which began in February 2024, has now turned into a major resistance movement. Thee farmers claimed they would not back down until their demands are met, accusing the Modi government of implementing extremist policies.
Despite assurances from the Punjab government, the evictions continued. The protesters insist that this movement has become a symbol of resistance against the Indian government’s oppression.
