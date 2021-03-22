UrduPoint.com
Indian Group To Make 200 Million Doses Of Russia's Sputnik V

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 01:55 PM

Indian group to make 200 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V

The maker of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said Monday it had signed an agreement with an India-based pharmaceuticals giant for the production of up to 200 million doses of the jab a year

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :The maker of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said Monday it had signed an agreement with an India-based pharmaceuticals giant for the production of up to 200 million doses of the jab a year.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which has backed the development of Sputnik, said in a statement it partnered with the Virchow Group to produce up to 200 million doses of Sputnik a year in India.

More Stories From World

