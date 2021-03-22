The maker of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said Monday it had signed an agreement with an India-based pharmaceuticals giant for the production of up to 200 million doses of the jab a year

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which has backed the development of Sputnik, said in a statement it partnered with the Virchow Group to produce up to 200 million doses of Sputnik a year in India.