Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 10:57 PM

Indian Health Chief Urges Country's States to Ensure COVID-19 Vigilance to Avoid Surge

Indian Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan called on the authorities of the country's states on Thursday to ensure that coronavirus measures and restrictions are followed to prevent another spike in infections

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Indian Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan called on the authorities of the country's states on Thursday to ensure that coronavirus measures and restrictions are followed to prevent another spike in infections.

The call comes amid reports of rampant violations of COVID-19 rules in certain touristic spots across India, in particular hill stations, which are welcoming more visitors than ever since certain restrictions were relaxed in early summer. In addition, crowds of people were observed in several markets throughout the country over the weekends.

"I would like to reiterate the need for focussed public health measures by the States/UTs. It is imperative to adhere to the guiding principles of COVID19 containment and management with special focus on the 5-fold strategy of 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate and adherence to COVID Appropriate Behavior,'" Bhushan wrote in a letter to the Indian states, a copy of which was obtained by Sputnik.

The official urged the local authorities to make efforts toward the maintenance of "the invaluable momentum gained" in the fight against the pandemic.

On Tuesday, during his interaction with chief ministers of northeastern states, Indian Prime Minister Modi warned that the key to preventing another coronavirus spike was the adherence to safety protocols rather than forecasts on a possible third wave.

As of Thursday, India remains the world's second in terms of the number of coronavirus cases, with the total standing at nearly 31 million. The death toll from the virus accounts for almost 412,000.

