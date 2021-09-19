UrduPoint.com

Indian Health Minister Says 800Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered In Country

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 12:40 PM

Indian Health Minister Says 800Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered in Country

Moscow (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) India has administered 800 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday, adding that that marked the world's largest vaccination campaign.

India launched the vaccination drive on January 16 to vaccinate around 300 million people in priority groups within six months.

"Standing tall against #COVID19. India administers 80 crore vaccine doses.

Congratulations to the nation on this momentous feat #WorldsLargestVaccinationDrive," Mandaviya said on Twitter.

Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry of Health said that more than 601,04 million people received one dose of the vaccine, and more than 203,3 million received both doses.

India has the world's second-highest cumulative number of COVID-19 cases. Since March 2020, when the pandemic began, India has recorded nearly 33,4 million cases. More than 32,6 million patients have recovered and 444,248 have died.

