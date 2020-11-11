UrduPoint.com
Indian Health Ministry Offers BRICS To Create Roadmap To Counter COVID-19 Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 07:46 PM

Indian Health Ministry Offers BRICS to Create Roadmap to Counter COVID-19 Pandemic

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The BRICS countries need to create a roadmap amid the COVID-19 pandemic to act in solidarity and prevent the spread of current and future risks in this area, Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday.

Vardhan, stressed that COVID-19 is the most serious problem faced by the health care systems in the world.

"We have to proactively work towards enhancing our strategic partnerships and systems of knowledge exchange, building successful collaborations on the basis of principles such as openness, solidarity, equality and mutually beneficial cooperation.

We need an aggressive roadmap and a strong show of solidarity to curtail any present & future risks threatening safety and well-being of millions of global citizens," the minister said during the meeting of BRICS ministers of health via video conferencing.

On Tuesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India was the world's largest vaccine producing country and planned to participate in the production of vaccines against COVID-19.

More Stories From World

