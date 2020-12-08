Indian Health Ministry Reports Lowest Daily Increase in COVID-19 Cases in 5 Months

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The Indian Health Ministry has confirmed 26,567 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, which has become the lowest daily incidence rate in the country over the past five months.

According to the ministry, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has exceeded 9.7 million and nearly 141,000 patients have died from the disease. A total of 385 coronavirus-related fatalities have been recorded over the past day, which is also the lowest daily rate of fatalities in India over the past several months.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more nearly 15 million COVID-19 patients.

More than 9.1 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

The number of people in hospitals and medical centers continues to decline and over the past 24 hours it decreased by 12,863 with over 383,000 patients still receiving treatment at hospitals.

On Monday, Indian biotechnology company Bharat Biotech asked the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use authorization of its coronavirus vaccine Covaxin. Similar applications have already been filed with the Indian drugs watchdog by Pfizer/BioNTech for their BNT162b2 vaccine and the Serum Institute of India for its Covishield, developed by the University of Oxford.

Covaxin is currently going through phase 3 clinical trials in India, involving 26,000 people. In total, trials for eight COVID-19 candidate vaccines, including Russia's Sputnik V, are currently underway in India.