Indian Health Ministry Sets Up Committee to Investigate New Illness in Southeastern State

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday established a special committee to investigate a new "sudden disease" that hit people in the southeastern state of Andhra Pradesh

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday established a special committee to investigate a new "sudden disease" that hit people in the southeastern state of Andhra Pradesh.

On Sunday, Indian media reported that one person died and at least 292 were hospitalized with symptoms resembling an epilepsy attack in the city of Eluru. The disease caused infected individuals to suddenly pass out after suffering symptoms like shivering, frothing at the mouth and nausea.

"The undersigned is directed to communicate the approval of Competent Authority for an urgent visit of a central team to East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh to investigate the incident of sudden illness of people in [and] around Eluru, East Godavari District," the ministry said in a memorandum.

Meanwhile, The Times of India newspaper reported that poisonous organochlorine substances, as well as the evaporation of mosquito repellents, could have been the most likely causes of the disease. Official information on the disease investigation is yet to be announced.

Doctors still do not know the causes of the illness as no standard tests � of blood, brain and cerebral spinal fluid � have shown any anomalies. All hospitalized patients also tested negative for COVID-19. An observation they reportedly made was that the majority of the hospitalized were seniors and children.

The investigation is still ongoing. About 160 people are currently receiving treatment, while some 200 others were discharged.