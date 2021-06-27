UrduPoint.com
Indian Health Ministry Tells 8 States To Take Action Against 'Delta Plus' COVID-19 Variant

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 04:50 PM

Indian Health Ministry Tells 8 States to Take Action Against 'Delta Plus' COVID-19 Variant

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) The Indian Ministry of Health said on Sunday it reached out to the eight states where the new Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus was detected, asking them to take urgent preventive measures against its further spread.

An Indian gene-sequencing consortium designated the new strain as a "variant of concern" this past week after some 20 cases were found, initially across three states. Scientists believe that the Delta Plus variant has a stronger binding function in lung cells and lower susceptibility to monoclonal antibodies.

"In its letter, the ministry recommended that immediate containment measures be taken in the areas where the new variant was detected, including the prevention of public crowding. The ministry also stands by widespread testing and rapid tracing as well as vaccination coverage on priority basis," a ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

Such letters were sent to the states of Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh.

"It was the Indian scientists who identified the Delta Plus variant, put it onto the global database ... And because of the economic surveillance that was done within our country it also helped many other countries then to identify it," Renu Swarup, the secretary of the Indian science ministry's Department of Biotechnology, said in a video statement, shared by the health ministry on Twitter.

As of Sunday, the total number of infections with the new variant rose to 48, including four deaths, across 12 Indian states. Globally, the Delta Plus strain was found in 12 countries. It is a mutation of the original Delta variant that was found in India last October.

