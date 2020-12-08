Indian Health Ministry to Present Preliminary Report on New Illness by Evening - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) A three-member team of the Indian Ministry of Health will submit a preliminary report about the mysterious illness in the country's south-east to the government by the late evening of Tuesday, Dolla Joshi Roy, district surveillance officer of West Godavari district, told Sputnik.

Over the weekend, Indian media reported that one person had died and dozens had been hospitalized with symptoms resembling an epilepsy attack in the city of Eluru of West Godavari district. The affected people complain about suffering symptoms like shivering, foaming at the mouth and nausea. Roy told Sputnik earlier that the disease is most likely not infectious and not related to the coronavirus.

"Three-member Central Government (Health Ministry) team will be reaching Eluru around 2 pm [08:30 GMT]. They will submit a preliminary report about the mysterious illness by today late evening to the Government," Roy said.