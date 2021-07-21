UrduPoint.com
Indian Helicopter Display Team Sarang Debuts At Russia's MAKS Air Show

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 06:10 PM

Indian Helicopter Display Team Sarang Debuts at Russia's MAKS Air Show

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The Indian aerobatic team Sarang performed for the first time at Russia's MAKS air show on Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"Starting today, they will perform every day and demonstrate group aerobatics with an aircraft livery and a smokescreen," a spokesperson for the air show told Sputnik.

The Sarang aerobatic team, whose name is translated from Sanskrit as "peacock," was formed in October 2003 as part of the Indian Air Force. Sarang flies four ALH Dhruv (Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv) painted in bright colors bearing a stylized peacock. During their performances the group demonstrate complex aerobatics, including the use of smoke generators. The Sarang team is also deployed to various flood relief operations.

The MAKS-2021 international aerospace show is taking place outside Moscow from July 20-25. The Sputnik news agency is an official media partner of the event.

