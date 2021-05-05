Indian High Court Compares Oxygen Shortage Hospital Deaths to 'Genocide'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) The high court in India's Allahabad district said oxygen shortage deaths in the coronavirus-hit country could be compared to a genocide.

"We are at pain in observing that death of Covid patients just for non-supply of oxygen to the hospitals is a criminal act and not less than a genocide by those who have been entrusted the task to ensure continuous procurement and supply chain of the liquid medical oxygen," the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad said as quoted by The Times of India.

The court also mentioned the death of a sitting judge of the high court who passed away after contracting COVID-19.

The court added that the State Election Commission must produce CCTV footage of the vote counting in the panchayat, or village councils, elections and take note of any possible COVID-19 protocol violations that may have taken place.

Due to the record increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, hospitals in India are experiencing a lack of liquid oxygen. Earlier, the Indian Interior Ministry banned the use of oxygen in the country for non-medical purposes.

Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, the European Union, China and other countries have already offered assistance to India in the form of supplying the country with medicine, medical equipment, and apparatus for obtaining oxygen.

India has the second highest number of active COVID-19 cases detected in the world. According to the latest data from the ministry of health, over 20.6 million cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the country. Over 16.9 million people have recovered and around 226,000 people have died. In the last 24 hours, 382,300 cases of coronavirus were detected, 25,000 more than the day before.