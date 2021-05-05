UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian High Court Compares Oxygen Shortage Hospital Deaths To 'Genocide'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 02:40 PM

Indian High Court Compares Oxygen Shortage Hospital Deaths to 'Genocide'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) The high court in India's Allahabad district said oxygen shortage deaths in the coronavirus-hit country could be compared to a genocide.

"We are at pain in observing that death of Covid patients just for non-supply of oxygen to the hospitals is a criminal act and not less than a genocide by those who have been entrusted the task to ensure continuous procurement and supply chain of the liquid medical oxygen," the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad said as quoted by The Times of India.

The court also mentioned the death of a sitting judge of the high court who passed away after contracting COVID-19.

The court added that the State Election Commission must produce CCTV footage of the vote counting in the panchayat, or village councils, elections and take note of any possible COVID-19 protocol violations that may have taken place.

Due to the record increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, hospitals in India are experiencing a lack of liquid oxygen. Earlier, the Indian Interior Ministry banned the use of oxygen in the country for non-medical purposes.

Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, the European Union, China and other countries have already offered assistance to India in the form of supplying the country with medicine, medical equipment, and apparatus for obtaining oxygen.

India has the second highest number of active COVID-19 cases detected in the world. According to the latest data from the ministry of health, over 20.6 million cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the country. Over 16.9 million people have recovered and around 226,000 people have died. In the last 24 hours, 382,300 cases of coronavirus were detected, 25,000 more than the day before.

Related Topics

India Shortage World Interior Ministry China Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote France European Union Died Allahabad United Kingdom United States May Criminals From Million Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces established foundations of UAE&#0 ..

12 minutes ago

UAE Armed Forces protects regional stability, peac ..

42 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $66.67 a barrel T ..

42 minutes ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Tashk ..

1 hour ago

UAE Armed Forces a source of pride and honour for ..

1 hour ago

UAE Boxing delegation visits Dubai Sports Council ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.