Indian Home Minister Calls for High-Level Meeting After Attack in Chhattisgarh - Sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) Indian Minister of Home Affirs Amit Shah has called for a high-level meeting to be held later on Sunday in the wake of an attack in the state of Chhattisgarh, sources in the ministry told Sputnik.

According to media reports, eight security personnel are dead and 21 others are missing after being ambushed by Maoists, also known as the Naxals.

The minister cut short his political rallies and is coming back to Delhi, the sources said.

The meeting is expected to begin at 6 p.m. local time (12:30 GMT).