Indian Home Ministry Meets to Review Jammu and Kashmir Amid Afghanistan Situation - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) A high-level review meeting on Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir takes place in the Home Ministry in the wake of Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, government sources told Sputnik on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Army Chief Gen. MM Naravane, IB and RAW chiefs and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the sources said.

Security situation in the state of Jammu and Kashmir and bordering areas alongwith Pakistan was reviewed at the meeting.