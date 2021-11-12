Indian Homegrown Covaxin Shows 77.8% Efficacy Against COVID-19 - The Lancet

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Indian-made vaccine Covaxin has been proven 77.8% effective against the coronavirus, according to an analysis by the medical journal The Lancet.

The randomized study was conducted in India from November 2020-May 2021 and involved 24,ˆ419 participants aged 18-97.

"Efficacy against any severity of COVID-19 with onset 14 days after the second vaccination was 77·8% (95% CI 65·2-86·4), and efficacy against severe COVID-19 was 93·4% (57·1-99·8). Efficacy against asymptomatic COVID-19 was 63·6% (29·0-82·4).

Our preliminary analysis found an efficacy of 65·2% (95% CI 33·1-83·0) against the delta variant, but further investigations are necessary to confirm clinical efficacy against this variant and others," the study issued late on Thursday read.

The vaccine raised no safety concerns during the trial and has proven to be highly effective against the laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, it added.

Covaxin is developed jointly by the Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research.

