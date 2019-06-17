UrduPoint.com
Indian Houdini Feared Drowned As Stunt Goes Wrong

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 03:07 PM

Indian Houdini feared drowned as stunt goes wrong

:An Indian magician who went missing after being lowered into a river while tied up with chains and ropes in a Houdini-inspired stunt is feared drowned, police said Monday

Kolkata, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :An Indian magician who went missing after being lowered into a river while tied up with chains and ropes in a Houdini-inspired stunt is feared drowned, police said Monday.

Chanchal Lahiri, known by his stage name "Jadugar Mandrake" (Wizard Mandrake), was lowered by winch into the river in Kolkata on Sunday in a yellow and red costume.

But the 40-year-old, his legs and his arms tightly bound, failed to emerge from the water, to the horror of onlookers including his family and team members.

Rescue workers have been scouring the fast-flowing murky waters since Sunday but he was yet to be found, Syed Waquar Raza from the river traffic police told AFP.

"We fear he drowned in the river," he said.

Lahiri told AFP beforehand that he had successfully pulled off a similar stunt 21 years ago at the same venue in the eastern city.

