Indian, Indonesian Defense Chiefs Discuss Bilateral Cooperation in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met with his Indonesian counterpart in New Delhi on Monday to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional issues.

Since Sunday, Prabowo Subianto has been on a three-day visit to India.

"During today's talks we exchanged views on several bilateral and regional issues. We also discussed important issues pertaining to defence and mutual cooperation," the Indian minister tweeted.

Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat and Defense Secretary Ajay Kumar were also present at the talks.