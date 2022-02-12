UrduPoint.com

Indian Industrialist Rahul Bajaj Dies At 83

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2022 | 10:05 PM

Indian industrialist Rahul Bajaj dies at 83

Veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj, whose name was synonymous with road transport in India, died Saturday aged 83, his company said

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj, whose name was synonymous with road transport in India, died Saturday aged 83, his company said.

He "had not been keeping well", the Bajaj Group said in a statement, adding he would be cremated on Sunday in Pune, western India.

Bajaj was born into the Indian elite -- his grandfather was one of Mahatma Gandhi's closest aides.

He led the eponymous family-owned conglomerate for more than 40 years, and was best known for overseeing the stratospheric success of the Bajaj Chetak scooter in the 1970s and '80s.

The sturdy and affordable vehicle -- based on a design by Italy's Vespa and named after the legendary horse ridden into battle by a Hindu Rajput king in the 1500s -- became wildly popular with the Indian middle class following its 1972 launch.

But in the heavily regulated economy of the time the firm was only allowed to make 6,000 units a year, leading at one point to a 10-year waiting list.

Bajaj was considered relatively clean in a country where corruption is widespread.

After stepping down as head of the firm in 2005, he served a term in the upper house of the Indian parliament, for the Congress party.

>