Indian Information Minister Confirms Vaccination of People Aged 60+ Starts on March 1

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) India's Minister of Information Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday that vaccination of senior citizens would start on March 1, confirming information that was earlier provided by Sputnik sources.

"From March 1, people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities will be vaccinated at 10,000 governmental and over 20,000 private vaccination centres. The vaccine will be given free of cost at governmental centres," Javdekar said during a press conference after a cabinet meeting.