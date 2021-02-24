UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Information Minister Confirms Vaccination Of People Aged 60+ Starts On March 1

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 03:20 PM

Indian Information Minister Confirms Vaccination of People Aged 60+ Starts on March 1

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) India's Minister of Information Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday that vaccination of senior citizens would start on March 1, confirming information that was earlier provided by Sputnik sources.

"From March 1, people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities will be vaccinated at 10,000 governmental and over 20,000 private vaccination centres. The vaccine will be given free of cost at governmental centres," Javdekar said during a press conference after a cabinet meeting.

Related Topics

India March From Cabinet (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Hamza Shehbaz gets bail in money laundering case

19 minutes ago

Russia reports 11,749 new COVID-19 cases

22 minutes ago

Nestle to Face Trial in Lactogen Case

36 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler greets Kuwaiti Emir on National, Li ..

37 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan, Sri Lankan president affirm coopera ..

34 minutes ago

Neil Lennon quits as Celtic boss after horror seas ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.