Indian Intelligence Warns of Risk of IS Attacks Amid Terrorist Losses in Mideast - Reports

Indian intelligence agencies have informed police that both their country and Sri Lanka are at risk of being targeted by the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) since the organization's defeats in Syria and Iraq may lead to it redirecting its attention toward the Indian Ocean, local media reported on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Indian intelligence agencies have informed police that both their country and Sri Lanka are at risk of being targeted by the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) since the organization's defeats in Syria and Iraq may lead to it redirecting its attention toward the Indian Ocean, local media reported on Thursday.

The NDTV broadcaster has obtained three letters sent by the country's intelligence services to top police officers of the southwestern Indian state of Kerala. One of the letters said that key buildings in the city of Kochi, including a shopping mall, were at risk of being attacked by IS militants, the media said.

According to the broadcaster, senior intelligence officials suggest that apart from Kerala, the country's states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kashmir are the most vulnerable.

The broadcaster further noted that the authorities of a number of Indian coastal states had boosted security measures, fearing that the terrorists would try to access the region by sea and from Sri Lanka.

Iraq and Syria announced their victory over the IS in late 2017. �