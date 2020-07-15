Indian Interior Ministry Bans Facebook Among Paramilitary, Ex-Servicemen - Reports

The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs has asked paramilitary forces to ban the use of the Facebook social network by their staff and ex-servicemen, the Indian Times Now broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing the ministry's letter

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The Indian Ministry of Home Affairs has asked paramilitary forces to ban the use of the Facebook social network by their staff and ex-servicemen, the Indian Times Now broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing the ministry's letter.

The move came after the Indian army last week instructed all its officers and soldiers to delete 89 apps from their mobile phones, including Facebook, Instagram, Tinder, PUBG, Instagram and more, claiming that the number of military members being targeted online by intelligence agencies of Pakistan and China has dramatically increased. The apps were to be removed by Wednesday.

According to the broadcaster, the Facebook ban applies to all paramilitary forces, including the Central Reserve Police Force, the�Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the Border Security Force, the Central Industrial Security Force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the National Security Guard.

The letter also said that ideally, India should have its own applications instead of Facebook or Instagram, to which no foreign country should have access.

In late June, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese mobile apps, including the booming TikTok video-sharing platform "since given information available, they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, the defense of India, and the security of the state and public order."