UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Investigators Seek Information On 2 Suspects In Israeli Embassy Blast In January

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 08:48 PM

Indian Investigators Seek Information on 2 Suspects in Israeli Embassy Blast in January

India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday has requested the public's help with the identification of two suspects in an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi this January

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday has requested the public's help with the identification of two suspects in an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi this January.

"NIA_India is seeking information to help identify two suspected individuals seen in CCTV footage in connection with NIA Case RC-02/2021/NIA/DLI related to explosion near Israeli Embassy, New Delhi," the NIA posted on Twitter.

The agency noted that it will reward any information leading to the identification and arrest of the two individuals in the amount of 1 million Indian rupees ($13,600). The NIA shared the video footage and photos of the suspects on its social media accounts and the official website.

In late January, a small bomb detonated near the Israeli embassy in the Indian capital. The explosion damaged parked cars, but no injuries were reported. The incident was investigated as a terrorist act.

Related Topics

India Terrorist Social Media Twitter New Delhi January Million

Recent Stories

MCCI demands govt of abolishing FBR section 203 A

1 minute ago

Govt announces purchase of tobacco crop

1 minute ago

Govt to complete its tenure: Qasim Suri

1 minute ago

CM sets example of austerity in CMO expenditures

1 minute ago

COVID-19 vaccination centers established in five h ..

4 minutes ago

Defence lawyers completes cross examination with t ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.