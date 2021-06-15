Indian Investigators Seek Information on 2 Suspects in Israeli Embassy Blast in January

India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday has requested the public's help with the identification of two suspects in an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi this January

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday has requested the public's help with the identification of two suspects in an explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi this January.

"NIA_India is seeking information to help identify two suspected individuals seen in CCTV footage in connection with NIA Case RC-02/2021/NIA/DLI related to explosion near Israeli Embassy, New Delhi," the NIA posted on Twitter.

The agency noted that it will reward any information leading to the identification and arrest of the two individuals in the amount of 1 million Indian rupees ($13,600). The NIA shared the video footage and photos of the suspects on its social media accounts and the official website.

In late January, a small bomb detonated near the Israeli embassy in the Indian capital. The explosion damaged parked cars, but no injuries were reported. The incident was investigated as a terrorist act.