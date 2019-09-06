Investors from India have shown serious interest in projects presented by Russia's Republic of Buryatia at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), the acting head of the region, Alexei Tsydenov, told Sputnik on Friday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Investors from India have shown serious interest in projects presented by Russia's Republic of Buryatia at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), the acting head of the region, Alexei Tsydenov, told Sputnik on Friday.

"We presented the region's potential and received a great interest from the Indian side. Their interest was concrete and active. We signed an agreement with a plant to produce infusion systems, there the investments are not the greatest - 400 million rubles [$6 million], but the output is big," Tsydenov said on the sidelines of the EEF.

He noted that the investors were interested in zinc, lead and gold deposits and had requested all data on Buryatia's reserves, proposed the establishment of a joint Russian-Indian enterprise for the production of cable products and wanted to learn more about the region's advancements in medicine.

"This is a private Indian company, the second largest transplant company in the world and one of the leaders in cancer treatment. It got interested in the achievements of our scientists, [namely] test markers for the prevention of strokes.

This technology is unique, there are no analogues in the world as strokes are diagnosed post-factum, and pre-stroke conditions cannot be diagnosed. There is no such technology, but ours allows it," the official said.

According to Tsydenov, Buryatia also demonstrated helicopters manufactured in the region at the forum, which got the attention of representatives from India, Malaysia and South Korea.

"The key products of our republic attracted interest, and there were already concrete negotiations and discussions with those interested," the head of Buryatia noted.

He added that after Russia's State Council meeting, which was held on the forum's sidelines, some important decisions were made regarding the development of the Far East region for the 2025-2035 period.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.