Indian, Israeli Defense Ministers Agree To Expand Military Cooperation - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2022 | 08:05 PM

India and Israel on Thursday agreed to expand their defense cooperation and adopted the India-Israel Vision on Defense Cooperation, the Indian Defense Ministry said in a statement

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met for talks with his Israeli counterpart, Benny Gantz, in New Delhi earlier on Thursday. Gantz said on Wednesday that he was heading to India for an official visit "that marks 30 years of diplomatic defense ties between Israel and India."

"Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with Defense Minister of Israel Mr. Benjamin Gantz in New Delhi on June 02, 2022. A wide range of issues concerning bilateral, regional and defense industrial cooperation were discussed during the meeting. The two Ministers reviewed the existing military-to-military activities which have increased despite the challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic.

They discussed ways to increase cooperation in all domains with a focus on Research & Development in future technologies and defense co-production," the ministry said.

During the meeting, the sides discussed "security challenges and their convergences on a number of strategic and defense issues," agreed to enhance defense cooperation within all existing forums, and adopted the India-Israel Vision on Defense Cooperation. The ministers also exchanged "a Letter of Intent on enhancing cooperation in the field of Futuristic Defense Technologies."

The ministry noted that Gantz's visit marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties, adding that the cooperation in the field of defense "has been one of the significant pillars of the bilateral cooperation."

