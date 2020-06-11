UrduPoint.com
Indian, Israeli Leaders Discuss Cooperation On COVID-19 Vaccines, Treatments - New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu have discussed how both countries can cooperate to create vaccines and treatments against COVID-19 during phone talks on Wednesday, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

"The leaders discussed the potential areas in which India and Israel could expand their cooperation in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, including research and development efforts in the fields of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics," the ministry's press release read.

During the talks, Modi also congratulated Netanyahu on the successful formation of the new Israeli government, the ministry said.

Both leaders also agreed to expand cooperation between Israel and India once the coronavirus disease pandemic has passed, particularly in areas such as health technology, defense, information technology, and agriculture, the ministry said.

Modi and Netanyahu held similar phone talks at the start of April, with both leaders agreeing on the need for global solidarity to combat the ongoing epidemiological crisis.

