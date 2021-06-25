UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian IT Minister Slams Twitter For Brief Account Freeze

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 07:32 PM

Indian IT Minister Slams Twitter for Brief Account Freeze

India's Justice, Communications and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Twitter on Friday of breaking local laws by temporarily freezing his account without a prior notice

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) India's Justice, Communications and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Twitter on Friday of breaking local laws by temporarily freezing his account without a prior notice.

"It is now apparent as to why Twitter is refusing to comply with the Intermediary Guidelines because if Twitter does comply, it would be unable to arbitrarily deny access to an individual's account which does not suit their agenda," he tweeted.

India adopted Information Technology Rules in February that require big social media to take down flagged content within a short time or face a court order.

A UN rapporteur said this month that the rules violated international digital rights.

Prasad suggested that clips of his interviews to tv channels about the new law and its impact on Twitter must have "ruffled its feathers." He said he had been locked out of his account for about an hour due to a complaint about a violation under the US Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

The IT minister argued that no television channel or anchor had made any complaints about copyright infringements with regard to him sharing clips of his interviews on social media in the past several years.

Related Topics

India Technology United Nations Social Media Twitter February TV Court

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court orders action against those resp ..

2 minutes ago

Thousands march to demand vaccine jabs in South Af ..

2 minutes ago

National Assembly approves 68 demands for grants

2 minutes ago

Edhi Foundation starts first aid training to peopl ..

2 minutes ago

EU reaches deal on major farm subsidy overhaul

4 minutes ago

More matches decided in DC Peshawar Badminton

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.