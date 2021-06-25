Indian IT Minister Slams Twitter for Brief Account Freeze

(@FahadShabbir)

India's Justice, Communications and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Twitter on Friday of breaking local laws by temporarily freezing his account without a prior notice

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) India's Justice, Communications and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Twitter on Friday of breaking local laws by temporarily freezing his account without a prior notice.

"It is now apparent as to why Twitter is refusing to comply with the Intermediary Guidelines because if Twitter does comply, it would be unable to arbitrarily deny access to an individual's account which does not suit their agenda," he tweeted.

India adopted Information Technology Rules in February that require big social media to take down flagged content within a short time or face a court order.

A UN rapporteur said this month that the rules violated international digital rights.

Prasad suggested that clips of his interviews to tv channels about the new law and its impact on Twitter must have "ruffled its feathers." He said he had been locked out of his account for about an hour due to a complaint about a violation under the US Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

The IT minister argued that no television channel or anchor had made any complaints about copyright infringements with regard to him sharing clips of his interviews on social media in the past several years.