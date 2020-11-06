Indian, Italian Prime Ministers Sign 15 Cooperation Deals at Virtual Meeting - New Delhi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart, Giuseppe Conte, held a virtual meeting on Friday, which resulted in the conclusion of 15 agreements on cooperation in various fields, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said in a press release

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart, Giuseppe Conte, held a virtual meeting on Friday, which resulted in the conclusion of 15 agreements on cooperation in various fields, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said in a press release.

"A Virtual Bilateral Summit between Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Italy Prof.

Giuseppe Conte was held on 6th November, 2020," the press release said.

During the summit, the leaders thoroughly reviewed issued related to bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues, and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation to fight common global challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic.

The 15 memorandums and agreements are in various sectors such as energy, fisheries, ship building and design, according to the statement.