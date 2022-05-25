UrduPoint.com

Indian, Japanese Prime Ministers Agree To Enhance Cooperation In Security, Defense

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Indian, Japanese Prime Ministers Agree to Enhance Cooperation in Security, Defense

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, held a meeting on the sidelines of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) summit in Tokyo to discuss strengthening bilateral security and defense cooperation, the Indian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"The two leaders agreed to further enhance bilateral security and defence cooperation, including in the area of defence manufacturing," the ministry said in a statement.

Modi and Kishida agreed that the next meeting of foreign and defense ministers in the 2+2 format should be held in Japan as soon as possible.

The prime ministers welcomed intensifying economic cooperation between the two countries and agreed that both Tokyo and New Delhi should work on the investment plan to attract 5 trillion Yen ($40 billion) from Japan to India over the next five years.

Other topics of shared interest included information and communications technologies.

"They also discussed possibilities of collaboration in critical and emerging technologies such as 5G, Beyond 5G and semiconductors. The two Prime Ministers also agreed to deepen cooperation in the area of Clean Energy including green hydrogen and, in this regard, encouraged more business to business collaboration," the Indian ministry noted.

During the meeting, Modi discussed easing COVID-19 travel restrictions for Indian travelers to Japan, allowing those vaccinated with Covaxin and Covishield to enter Japan without quarantine.

The Quad format of comprehensive partnership was initiated by then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2007. Following several years of relative lull in activities, the format was revived against the backdrop of rising tensions between its participants and China.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Business China Narendra Modi New Delhi Tokyo Japan 5G From Billion

Recent Stories

Shooter in Texas Elementary School Incident in Cus ..

Shooter in Texas Elementary School Incident in Custody - Police Dept.

2 hours ago
 EU Pledges to Keep Supporting Ukraine Even If Cris ..

EU Pledges to Keep Supporting Ukraine Even If Crisis Lasts Years - Belgian Prime ..

2 hours ago
 Over Half of Americans Say US Economy Bigger Prior ..

Over Half of Americans Say US Economy Bigger Priority Than Anti-Russia Sanctions ..

2 hours ago
 IGP pays homage to Shaheed Constable Kamal Ahmed

IGP pays homage to Shaheed Constable Kamal Ahmed

2 hours ago
 Joint Russia-China Bomber Drills Show Their Partne ..

Joint Russia-China Bomber Drills Show Their Partnership 'Alive, Well' - State De ..

2 hours ago
 Directions issued to finalize security, allied arr ..

Directions issued to finalize security, allied arrangements for Long March

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.