Indian Journalist Archana Tiwari Exposes Shocking Details Of Pahalgam False Flag Operation
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) In a startling revelation, senior Indian journalist Archana Tiwari has uncovered shocking ground realities surrounding the alleged false flag operation in Pahalgam, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Tiwari’s investigation sheds light on inconsistencies in the official narrative, raising questions about the authenticity and intent behind the operation.
According to Tiwari, multiple eyewitnesses and local sources contradicted security agency claims, suggesting fabricated evidence and staged conflict scenarios.
“Archana Tiwari’s revelation of the truth proves that the Pahalgam false flag operation is nothing more than propaganda,” said a political analyst.
A Kashmiri driver revealed the facts to Archana Tiwari, stating that Indian news channels are relentlessly spreading false propaganda. Tiwari recorded the conversation as part of her effort to uncover the truth.
Archana Tiwari asked, “Was the attack on the newlywed couple and the boy’s death a lie?” The Kashmiri driver replied, “Yes, it’s all a lie—the boy is alive. It was all just a staged drama.”
The Kashmiri driver said, “Everything being spread in India is a lie.
”
Archana Tiwari asked, “Is the widow’s statement and the video of the child affected by the incident also a lie?”
The driver replied, “Yes, it’s all a political game.”
The Kashmiri driver said, “How could terrorists firing from 10 kilometers away ask about the victims’ religion?”
He further stated, “If the Modi government doesn’t stop the economic genocide of Kashmiris, the people will have no choice but to take up arms.”
The Kashmiri driver told Indian reporter Archana Tiwari:
“This is all Modi’s drama.”
“All of India has played a game with Kashmir.”
“Pakistan is ready for war.”
“If war breaks out, Modi, Amit Shah, and Yogi Adityanath will be the first to run.”
He added, “Only then will Indians realize they made a mistake by trusting the Modi government.”
The narrative presented by Indian media is vastly different from the ground realities, said the political analyst, referring to the conversation with the Kashmiri driver, which highlights both the oppression under the Modi government and the true sentiments of the Kashmiri people.
