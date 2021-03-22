Indian Lawmaker Requests Parliament Adjournment Over 'Alarming' COVID-19 Surge

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Indian Lawmaker Narain Dass Gupta asked Vise President Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday to adjourn the parliament after the country saw another four-month high in daily coronavirus cases.

On Saturday, India logged further 43,846 infections, marking another highest daily figure in nearly four months. The country has the world's third-largest COVID-19 tally.

"This is to bring to your kind notice that there is alarming rise in corona cases nearing a peak situation again nationwide, it is requested to adjourn the Parliament Session as a precautionary measure for safety of Respected Members and Staff," Gupta said in a letter.

To support his stand, the lawmaker noted that the average age of members of parliament is 62. He also mentioned the recent positive COVID-19 test of lower house speaker Om Birla.

The parliament gathered for the current session on January 29. The previous one was cut short in September over multiple positive COVID-19 tests among the members of parliament.