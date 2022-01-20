Indian Lawmaker Says Chinese Military Abducted Minor in Disputed Border Area

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has kidnapped a 17 year old boy from India's northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, located along the Line of Actual Control between the country and China, Indian lawmaker Tapir Gao said on Wednesday.

Beijing insists that Arunachal Pradesh is part of its South Tibet region, a claim that is firmly rejected by New Delhi.

"Chinese #PLA has abducted Sh Miram Taron, 17 years, of Zido vill. yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China built 3-4 kms (2-2.5 mile) road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bishing village) of Upper Siang dist, Arunachal Pradesh," Gao tweeted, along with photographs of the allegedly abducted young man.

According to the lawmaker, the boy's friend managed to escape and reported the incident to the authorities.

"All the agencies of Govt of India is requested to step up for his early release," Gao added.

The lack of a marked border between India and China has long been a source of tensions between the countries. Tensions escalated in May 2020 as a series of clashes between border forces led to multiple fatalities.