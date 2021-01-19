Indian Lawmakers Asked to Test for COVID-19 Before 1st Session Since September - Speaker

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) All Indian lawmakers are asked to take COVID-19 tests as the legislature is set to gather in late January for its first session since September, lower house speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday.

A budget session will commence from January 29.

The previous session took place in September.

It was cut short over multiple positive COVID-19 tests among the members of parliament. As a precaution, the winter session was canceled altogether.

India is second only to the US in terms of cumulative coronavirus cases. The second-most populous country in the world has so far confirmed over 10.5 million cases, including more than 10.2 million recoveries and some 152,500 deaths.