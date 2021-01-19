UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Lawmakers Asked To Test For COVID-19 Before 1st Session Since September - Speaker

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Indian Lawmakers Asked to Test for COVID-19 Before 1st Session Since September - Speaker

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) All Indian lawmakers are asked to take COVID-19 tests as the legislature is set to gather in late January for its first session since September, lower house speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday.

A budget session will commence from January 29.

The previous session took place in September.

It was cut short over multiple positive COVID-19 tests among the members of parliament. As a precaution, the winter session was canceled altogether.

India is second only to the US in terms of cumulative coronavirus cases. The second-most populous country in the world has so far confirmed over 10.5 million cases, including more than 10.2 million recoveries and some 152,500 deaths.

Related Topics

India World Parliament Budget January September All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Friday farmers’ market &#039;Manbat&#039; unveil ..

18 minutes ago

Frontline Heroes Office to provide expanded medica ..

33 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs EIA&#039;s board meeting

1 hour ago

Al Maryah Island launches ACTIVE; a world-class sp ..

1 hour ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 132,146

1 hour ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award adds five new languages to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.